Artemis Investment Management LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,367 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,699 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,798 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,353,000 after buying an additional 347,807 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,041,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,744,000 after purchasing an additional 344,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $587.98. 341,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,394. The stock has a market cap of $89.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $556.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $520.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.36 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $594.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,586 shares of company stock worth $19,868,728 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

