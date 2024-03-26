Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $7.20 Million Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 692,982 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Valvoline worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Valvoline by 54.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Valvoline by 127.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Valvoline by 147.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VVV traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.90. 175,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,336. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Valvoline had a net margin of 92.04% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The company had revenue of $373.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

