Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $11.61 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $11,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CAH stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.08. 261,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,223. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.62. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.57 and a 52-week high of $116.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

