Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $10.25 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 978.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 495,860 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Chubb by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,857,000 after buying an additional 191,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 16,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb
In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CB traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $256.93. 455,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,622. The stock has a market cap of $104.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $260.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
