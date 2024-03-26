Artemis Investment Management LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 125.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 246,832 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 137,548 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $21,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 85.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology stock traded up $9.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.41. 3,573,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,021. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.75 and a 200 day moving average of $79.12. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.17.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

