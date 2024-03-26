Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,969 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473,618 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 461.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,686,000 after buying an additional 3,464,723 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,550 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,491 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE BABA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.42. 5,462,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,270,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $181.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $105.05.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.