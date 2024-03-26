Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126,091 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Jabil were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 87.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBL. Barclays cut their price objective on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Argus lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $6,304,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,658 shares of company stock valued at $13,316,271. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Price Performance

NYSE JBL traded up $3.71 on Tuesday, reaching $135.05. 492,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,954. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.48 and a 12 month high of $156.94.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

