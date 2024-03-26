Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 618,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 578,030 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $87,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 40,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 179,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,230,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,276,000 after buying an additional 19,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,418,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,018,373. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.27 and a 200 day moving average of $139.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.28 and a 1-year high of $155.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total transaction of $33,722.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,655.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.