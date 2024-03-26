Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 261,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,039 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 46.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,972,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,055,000 after acquiring an additional 945,194 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Perion Network by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 998,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,644,000 after buying an additional 385,010 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Perion Network by 718.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 425,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,780,000 after buying an additional 373,145 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 1,472.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 343,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Perion Network by 14.2% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,651,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,199,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Perion Network from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Perion Network Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PERI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.54. The company had a trading volume of 113,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,476. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $42.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $234.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

