Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys New Position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 848,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,378,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.13% of Corebridge Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRBG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,048,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216,666 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $115,410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at about $95,736,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 960.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,417,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 1,289.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,046 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRBG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRBG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.59. 1,053,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,259,505. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.04.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.44%.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

