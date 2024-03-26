Artemis Investment Management LLP Boosts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,698 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 329,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21,042 shares in the last quarter. Greycroft LP acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $79.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,472,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,393,068. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.90. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $164.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.28.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

