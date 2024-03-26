Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,854,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,144,000 after buying an additional 12,439,801 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,553 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,398,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,966 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 868,140 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,431,000 after purchasing an additional 844,315 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCP stock remained flat at $20.42 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 78,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,936. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $20.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

