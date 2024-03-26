Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 969 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.20. 41,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,741. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

