Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 383 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.57. 712,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,748,244. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $95.60 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The firm has a market cap of $147.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

In other news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,625 shares of company stock worth $9,651,553 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.12.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

