Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 120 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,965. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.77 and a 200-day moving average of $105.56. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

