Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,512. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $158.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.