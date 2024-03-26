Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,606,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.7 %

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

NLY stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.98. The company had a trading volume of 821,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $21.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.01%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jonestrading upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

