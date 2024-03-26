Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $71,000 Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.43. 1,084,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,673,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The company has a market cap of $219.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.79.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

