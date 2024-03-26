Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $51,000 Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

NYSE AB traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.21. The company had a trading volume of 54,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,579. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.85 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 132.19%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

