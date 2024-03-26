Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.2% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 43.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:GE traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $174.78. 752,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,889,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.73 and its 200-day moving average is $128.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a 1-year low of $92.11 and a 1-year high of $177.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.54.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

