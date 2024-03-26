Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $216,000 Stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,940 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIQ. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $34.25. 110,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,848. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -199.82 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.10. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $34.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -29.41%.

