Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $110,000 Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 25,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,464,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,054,000 after buying an additional 1,459,166 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,850,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,017,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 841,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,269,000 after buying an additional 357,974 shares during the period. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 415,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,352,000 after purchasing an additional 331,354 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:HYD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.13. The company had a trading volume of 304,839 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.45.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

