Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $105,000 Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,122,000 after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 166.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,553,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,198,000 after purchasing an additional 970,943 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,368,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,552,000 after purchasing an additional 166,418 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 83.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,974,000 after purchasing an additional 356,057 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SMH traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $228.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,993,032. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $239.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.20.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

