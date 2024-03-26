Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 118,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,232 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 8,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.25. The stock had a trading volume of 979,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,550,702. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.26.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SLB

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.