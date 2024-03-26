Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $351.83. 83,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $341.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.36. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

