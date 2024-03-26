Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Performance

Shares of AMNF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 43,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,790. The company has a market capitalization of $189.21 million, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

