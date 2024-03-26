Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Performance
Shares of AMNF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 43,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,790. The company has a market capitalization of $189.21 million, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $6.25.
Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile
