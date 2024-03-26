Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $356.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $313.00 to $356.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Melius upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $274.06.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $305.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.50. The stock has a market cap of $95.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $131.68 and a 1 year high of $307.74.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $6,070,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,674,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,973,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $6,070,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,674,300 shares in the company, valued at $483,973,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,055.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,084 shares of company stock valued at $66,443,191 over the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

