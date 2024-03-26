Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $97,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $97,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at $700,055.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,084 shares of company stock worth $66,443,191 over the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $305.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.68 and a 52-week high of $307.74.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.