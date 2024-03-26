Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3,625.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET traded down $7.67 on Tuesday, reaching $297.83. 2,448,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,137. The firm has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.68 and a 12 month high of $307.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.50.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $460,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,764.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $243,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $460,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,084 shares of company stock valued at $66,443,191 in the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.06.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

