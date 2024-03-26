Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $274.06.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $305.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $272.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.50. The firm has a market cap of $95.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $131.68 and a 52 week high of $307.74.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
