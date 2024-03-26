Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 22,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $6,666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,665,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,585,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $6,070,260.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.41, for a total value of $5,648,200.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58.

On Monday, January 29th, Jayshree Ullal sold 980 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $262,924.20.

On Thursday, January 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 733 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.15, for a total value of $196,553.95.

On Monday, January 22nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 8,002 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.39, for a total value of $2,139,654.78.

On Thursday, January 18th, Jayshree Ullal sold 18,621 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.60, for a total value of $4,796,769.60.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $165,798.20.

Arista Networks Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $7.48 on Tuesday, reaching $298.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,461,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,373. The company has a market capitalization of $93.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.50. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.68 and a 52 week high of $307.74.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $791,000. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 507.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 70.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 20,704 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 28.6% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.06.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

