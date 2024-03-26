Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a payout ratio of 105.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.1%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:ACRE opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The company has a market cap of $423.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACRE. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Commercial Real Estate

In other news, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $61,079.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,975 shares in the company, valued at $715,270.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $194,717.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,312.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $61,079.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,270.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 28.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 21,438 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 141.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 25,611 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3,015.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 41,620 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 57.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Stories

