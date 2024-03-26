Ardor Trading 24.1% Higher Over Last Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $135.61 million and $18.20 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00083449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00027133 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011018 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00017542 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

