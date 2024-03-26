Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Trading Down 3.6%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $156.91 and last traded at $157.19. 72,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 498,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARCH

Arch Resources Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.27.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($0.83). Arch Resources had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $23.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pamela R. Butcher acquired 200 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $165.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Pamela R. Butcher acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $165.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 3,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $558,916.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,561.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,611 shares of company stock worth $19,716,747 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the first quarter worth about $619,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.