Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.11

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 4.11 and last traded at 4.13, with a volume of 552719 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 4.19.

Arcadium Lithium Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 4.86.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported 0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.36 by -0.02. The company had revenue of 181.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 219.13 million.

About Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

