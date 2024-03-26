Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.85

Shares of Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.85 and last traded at $60.85, with a volume of 76 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.85.
Arcadis Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02.
About Arcadis
Arcadis NV offers design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligence segments. The company offers architectural and urbanism services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arcadis
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Arcadis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.