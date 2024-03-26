Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,232 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,623,380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $444.76. 27,735,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,378,051. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $304.77 and a 1-year high of $449.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $431.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.33.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

