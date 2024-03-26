Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,493 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,238,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE PFE traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $27.43. 31,099,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,150,801. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

