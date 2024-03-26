Aprio Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,355,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,236,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.41. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

