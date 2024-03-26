Aprio Wealth Management LLC Makes New $75,000 Investment in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,141 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAN. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 60.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

NYSE SAN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.77. 2,644,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,832. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $15.67 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.14%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and corporate finance, global debt financing and market, global transaction banking, and private debt mobilization solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.