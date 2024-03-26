Aprio Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 131,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,131,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,700,000 after buying an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 54,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,700. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.14 and a 1-year high of $49.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.97.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

