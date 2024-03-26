Aprio Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.20. 4,685,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,765,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.92 and its 200-day moving average is $152.80.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

