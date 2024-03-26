Aprio Wealth Management LLC Invests $268,000 in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth $343,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 219.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at $10,979,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 9.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at $7,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,389. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $69.63.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.57%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

