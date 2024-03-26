Aprio Wealth Management LLC Invests $215,000 in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,187 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in KB Financial Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 391,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,109,000 after buying an additional 33,884 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 65,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 23,016 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 111,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 35,692 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 137,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 54,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 272,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group Price Performance

KB Financial Group stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $53.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.33. KB Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $58.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.21). KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.