Aprio Wealth Management LLC Invests $125,000 in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 128.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 3.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on UGP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ultrapar Participações from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participações has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.37.

Ultrapar Participações Trading Down 1.2 %

UGP stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,925,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,655. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Ultrapar Participações Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.0723 per share. This is an increase from Ultrapar Participações’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 2%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is 31.11%.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.