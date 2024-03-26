Aprio Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 1.2% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $111,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $207,000. MCIA Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $563,000.

JEPI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.39. 2,942,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,478. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.99. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.68.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

