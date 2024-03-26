Aprio Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,317 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,803,000 after acquiring an additional 250,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RIO traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $62.22. 2,459,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,818,595. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.89.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $2.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

