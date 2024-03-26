Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $491,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $978.93. 860,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $386.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $908.91 and a 200-day moving average of $745.43. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,056.34.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.60.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

