Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,836 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock remained flat at $41.61 during trading hours on Monday. 8,294,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,206,981. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.16.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

