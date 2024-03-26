Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $370,000 Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,030,000 after purchasing an additional 28,833 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 24.9% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 65.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 88,638 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,815,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in PulteGroup by 25.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PHM shares. Citigroup lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.87.

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PHM traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.68. 1,107,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,327. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.30 and a 200 day moving average of $93.41. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.47 and a 12 month high of $117.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

